The huge, bombastic Monument to the Heroes, glorifying the Brigada Fronteriza 'that defends the forward trench of socialism on this continent,' dominates Plaza Mariana Grajales, 1km northwest of the train station and opposite Hotel Guantánamo. It's one of the more impressive 'revolution squares' on the island.
Plaza Mariana Grajales
Guantánamo Province
12.41 MILES
Surreal even by Cuban standards, the Zoológico de Piedras is an animal sculpture park set amid thick foliage in the grounds of a mountain coffee farm,…
28.29 MILES
The hub of the Unesco World Heritage site bestowed in 2000 upon the First Coffee Plantations in the Southeast of Cuba is this impressive two-story stone…
28.68 MILES
It's worth huffing and puffing the 459 stone steps to the summit of La Gran Piedra at 1234m. The huge rock on top measures 51m long and 25m high and…
0.96 MILES
Local architect Leticio Salcines (1888–1973) left a number of impressive works around Guantánamo, including his personal residence built in 1916, a lavish…
29.36 MILES
This garden's cool, misty microclimate fosters species of bromeliads, orchids, anthuriums, tree ferns and other subtropical flora you won't encounter in…
1.05 MILES
Anchored by the tiny Parroquia de Santa Catalina de Riccis from 1863, the renovated Parque Martí features information boards and a clutch of interesting…
Comunidad Artística El Verraco
29.19 MILES
This village of painters, ceramicists and sculptors maintains open studios. Here you can visit the artists and buy original works of art. All it lacks is…
25.29 MILES
This secluded stretch of sand is the best beach in the area.
0.94 MILES
Housed in an old jail guarded by two cannons, the city museum has salas (rooms) dedicated to aboriginal culture, local nature, weapons (lots of Mambí…
0.96 MILES
1.03 MILES
This unspectacular but noble church dates from 1863. In front is a statue of local hero, Mayor General Pedro A Pérez, erected in 1928, opposite a tulip…
1.05 MILES
1.15 MILES
An architectural gift from Leticio Salcines is this beautiful provincial library that was once the city hall (1934–51). Trials for Fulgencio Batista's…
12.41 MILES
22.88 MILES
At Laguna Baconao, 2km northeast of Los Corales, you'll find a restaurant, rowboats for hire and several short lakeside hikes, plus a forlorn-looking zoo…
23.85 MILES
At Laguna Baconao, 2km northeast of Los Corales, you’ll find the Criadero de Cocodrilos, a dozen crocodiles kept in pens below a restaurant, plus other…