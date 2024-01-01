Koprivnica Gallery

Inland Croatia

LoginSave

Naive art can be seen at the Koprivnica Gallery in the small village of Koprivnica, 50km southeast of Varaždin, which has a small applied-arts section.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Town Museum

    Town Museum

    25.85 MILES

    This whitewashed fortress, a gem of medieval defensive architecture housed inside the Stari Grad (Old Town), is surrounded by a manicured park…

  • Varaždin Cemetery

    Varaždin Cemetery

    26.19 MILES

    A 10-minute stroll west of Stari Grad takes you to this serene horticultural masterpiece, designed in 1905 by Viennese architect Hermann Helmer. Meander…

  • Cathedral of the Assumption

    Cathedral of the Assumption

    25.57 MILES

    This former Jesuit church, located southeast of Trg Kralja Tomislava, was built in 1646. The facade is distinguished by an early baroque portal bearing…

  • World of Insects

    World of Insects

    25.72 MILES

    This entomological collection, housed in the classicist Hercer Palace, comprises nearly 4500 exhibits of the bug world, including 1000 different insect…

  • Gallery of Old & Modern Masters

    Gallery of Old & Modern Masters

    25.75 MILES

    The rococo-style Sermage Palace, which houses the gallery, was built in 1759. Note the carved medallions on the facade and pay a quick visit to the museum…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    25.65 MILES

    This striking Romanesque-Gothic structure has been the town hall since the 16th century. Notice the town’s coat of arms at the foot of the tower and the…

  • Josip Generalić Gallery

    Josip Generalić Gallery

    6.7 MILES

    Named after the son of famous artist Ivan Generalić, also a renowned painter, this gallery, showing a good range of watercolours and oils all in the naive…

  • Aqua Iasae

    Aqua Iasae

    19.81 MILES

    History buffs can stroll around the remains of this Roman baths complex, built between the 1st and 4th centuries AD. Scraps of fresco are still visible on…

View more attractions

Nearby Inland Croatia attractions

1. Hlebine Gallery

6.61 MILES

A clutch of naive-art painters and sculptors still work in Hlebine, 62km southeast of Varaždin. Their work is on display in this gallery.

2. Josip Generalić Gallery

6.7 MILES

Named after the son of famous artist Ivan Generalić, also a renowned painter, this gallery, showing a good range of watercolours and oils all in the naive…

3. Aqua Iasae

19.81 MILES

History buffs can stroll around the remains of this Roman baths complex, built between the 1st and 4th centuries AD. Scraps of fresco are still visible on…

4. Varaždinske Toplice Museum

19.88 MILES

The city museum, in a baroque castle at the heart of Varaždinske Toplice, has a small collection of archaeological finds from Aqua Iasae. Its most prized…

5. Drava River Waterfront

25.34 MILES

A 15-minute walk northeast of the town centre takes you to this verdant, tranquil riverfront, bordered by footpaths and several outdoor cafes where you…

6. Cathedral of the Assumption

25.57 MILES

This former Jesuit church, located southeast of Trg Kralja Tomislava, was built in 1646. The facade is distinguished by an early baroque portal bearing…

7. Croatian National Theatre

25.59 MILES

This stunning theatre was built in 1873 in neo-Renaissance style, following the designs of Hermann Helmer.

8. Patačić-Puttar Palace

25.61 MILES

Check out this mid-18th-century building's eye-catching mixture of baroque and classical styles. The richly decorated stone portal features the coat of…