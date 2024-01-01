A clutch of naive-art painters and sculptors still work in Hlebine, 62km southeast of Varaždin. Their work is on display in this gallery.
Hlebine Gallery
Inland Croatia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.4 MILES
Named after the son of famous artist Ivan Generalić, also a renowned painter, this gallery, showing a good range of watercolours and oils all in the naive…
26.41 MILES
History buffs can stroll around the remains of this Roman baths complex, built between the 1st and 4th centuries AD. Scraps of fresco are still visible on…
26.48 MILES
The city museum, in a baroque castle at the heart of Varaždinske Toplice, has a small collection of archaeological finds from Aqua Iasae. Its most prized…
6.61 MILES
Naive art can be seen at the Koprivnica Gallery in the small village of Koprivnica, 50km southeast of Varaždin, which has a small applied-arts section.
