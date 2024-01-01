Hlebine Gallery

Inland Croatia

A clutch of naive-art painters and sculptors still work in Hlebine, 62km southeast of Varaždin. Their work is on display in this gallery.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Josip Generalić Gallery

    Josip Generalić Gallery

    0.4 MILES

    Named after the son of famous artist Ivan Generalić, also a renowned painter, this gallery, showing a good range of watercolours and oils all in the naive…

  • Aqua Iasae

    Aqua Iasae

    26.41 MILES

    History buffs can stroll around the remains of this Roman baths complex, built between the 1st and 4th centuries AD. Scraps of fresco are still visible on…

  • Varaždinske Toplice Museum

    Varaždinske Toplice Museum

    26.48 MILES

    The city museum, in a baroque castle at the heart of Varaždinske Toplice, has a small collection of archaeological finds from Aqua Iasae. Its most prized…

  • Koprivnica Gallery

    Koprivnica Gallery

    6.61 MILES

    Naive art can be seen at the Koprivnica Gallery in the small village of Koprivnica, 50km southeast of Varaždin, which has a small applied-arts section.

