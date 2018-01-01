Welcome to Krk Island

Croatia’s largest island, connected to the mainland by a toll bridge, Krk (Veglia in Italian) is also one of the busiest – in summer, hundreds of thousands of central Europeans stream to its holiday houses, campsites and hotels. It’s not the lushest or most beautiful island, though its landscape is quite varied, ranging from forests in the west to sunburned ridges in the east. The northwestern coast of the island is rocky and steep with few settlements because of the fierce bura (cold northeasterly) that whips the coast in winter. The climate is milder in the southwest and can be scorching in the southeast.

