Providing a sunny Dalmatian counterpoint to Zagreb's popular Museum of Broken Relationships, this unusual museum aims to tug at the heart strings. Exhibits focus on love songs, romantic stories from local history and legend, and smoochy scenes from films and TV series shot in Dubrovnik (Game of Thrones without the viscera?). However the museum's real heart is in the collection of sentimental objects donated by ordinary people and the stories behind them.