Mainly pebbly, with a small strip of sand, Sakarun Bay is one of Dugi Otok's prettiest beaches – although there's not much shade and the water's painfully shallow (but it's great for families with small children). During the summer season a little land 'train' (10KN) tootles between here and Božava's hotels. To get to the beach by car from Božava, turn right onto the main island road and look for the turn-off on the left after 3km.