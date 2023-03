Just past Playa San Josecito is the less famous but more impressive beach, Playa Rincon de San Josecito. It's a vast stretch of sand – 1km or more – backed by palm trees swaying in the breeze. There's one lodge fronting the beach, and little else. Picturesque rocky outcrops punctuate either end, completing the idyllic scene. Fabulous spot to watch the sunset, with the added advantage that it's accessible by car.