Whale and Dolphin Tour in Drake Bay

Costa Rica enjoys the longest season of Humpback Whales in the world as we get migrations from both North and South America who swim thousands of miles to have their babies and breed here. Pods of hundreds and even thousands of several species of dolphins enjoy the warm, productive, tropical waters here. It is truly one of the best places to experience dolphins and whales as we have so many different species throughout the year. Many guests who interact with dolphins and whales experience changes in their spiritual awareness and an opening of the heart as well as a deep sense of peace and well-being. You may also experience feelings of bliss, intense joy, emotional release and deep relaxation. This is the Love and Magic that the Dolphins and Whales brings when you come to them with a pure and open heart.Because of the love for the marine life here and the unfortunate threat of commercial fishing to this incredibly bio-diverse marine area, this tour is dedicated to research, conservation and education through our MPA for OSA campaign and in partnership with other international and national organizations. This tour is a public campaign so that YOU can be a part of helping the organization to protect these waters.