Of the trio of villages – Dominical, Uvita and Ojochal – that make up the Costa Ballena, this laid-back, spread-out village is the culinary epicenter, with a multicultural expat population. Its friendly, well-integrated vibe has a distinctly different feel from that of surfer-dominated Dominical, although just north of Ojochal the largely undiscovered wilderness beach of Playa Tortuga is home to occasional bouts of decent surf.

Its excellent dining scene aside, Ojochal also serves as a convenient base for exploring nearby Parque Nacional Marino Ballena, and despite its small size there are plenty of accommodations in and around the village to choose from. Wildlife lovers may wish to linger a while to learn more about the locally based turtle conservation project.