Set up in 2009 by Costa Rican scientists, this excellent center conducts several important projects, including an inventory of local mammals and…
Ojochal
Of the trio of villages – Dominical, Uvita and Ojochal – that make up the Costa Ballena, this laid-back, spread-out village is the culinary epicenter, with a multicultural expat population. Its friendly, well-integrated vibe has a distinctly different feel from that of surfer-dominated Dominical, although just north of Ojochal the largely undiscovered wilderness beach of Playa Tortuga is home to occasional bouts of decent surf.
Its excellent dining scene aside, Ojochal also serves as a convenient base for exploring nearby Parque Nacional Marino Ballena, and despite its small size there are plenty of accommodations in and around the village to choose from. Wildlife lovers may wish to linger a while to learn more about the locally based turtle conservation project.
Explore Ojochal
- RReserva Playa Tortuga
Set up in 2009 by Costa Rican scientists, this excellent center conducts several important projects, including an inventory of local mammals and…
- PPlaya Ventanas
Tucked behind a grove of coco palms, this crescent-shaped, black-sand-and-pebble beach has elaborate rock formations at either end, and is called …
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ojochal.
See
Reserva Playa Tortuga
Set up in 2009 by Costa Rican scientists, this excellent center conducts several important projects, including an inventory of local mammals and…
See
Playa Ventanas
Tucked behind a grove of coco palms, this crescent-shaped, black-sand-and-pebble beach has elaborate rock formations at either end, and is called …
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ojochal
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.