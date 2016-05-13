Welcome to Arenal & Around

Whether you approach from the west or from the east, the drive into the Arenal area is spectacular. Coming from Tilarán in the west, the road hugs the northern bank of Laguna de Arenal. The lake and forest vistas are riveting. On either side lovely inns, hip coffeehouses and eccentric galleries appear like pictures in a pop-up book. Approaching from Ciudad Quesada (San Carlos), you’ll have Volcán Platanar as the backdrop, and if the weather cooperates, the resolute peak of Arenal looms in front of you.

The volcano may be dormant, but plenty of adventure still awaits you here. There are trails to hike, waterfalls to rappel down, and sloths to spot. No matter what your preferred method of exploring – hiking, biking, horseback riding, ziplining – you can do it here. And when your body says it’s had enough, you can ease into a volcano-heated pool to soak your aches away.

$721.78 Classic

Costa Rica Quest

Nature called you to Costa Rica – now here you are, suspended in the jungle canopy, locking eyes with a curious monkey. This action-packed tour of Costa Rica’s highlights is perfect for the adventurer with limited time who wants to explore the region’s diversity. Get your adrenaline pumping, follow a trail to the base of a waterfall, melt away in thermal springs or relax on a beach – our CEOs will help you find the secluded spots only the locals know.
$1376.19 Classic

Costa Rica Adventure

If you’re looking for a taste of Costa Rica’s world-class highlights but want to keep things spicy with a sampling of hidden treasures, this action-packed adventure tops the menu. In spite of its small size, Costa Rica is one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world – explore its volcanoes, wildlife, rainforests and beaches. This adventure offers a great balance of guided excursions and free time. Optional activities abound – choose to get your adrenaline pumping or take it easy with a stroll through a butterfly garden.
$2094.53 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Central American Journey

Escape the resorts and discover something extraordinary in Central America. Visit seven countries on this adventure and experience mighty ruins, clear Caribbean waters, Pacific waves, rainforests, and breathtaking scenery along the way. Explore indigenous Mayan villages and meet locals for an immersive experience that few travellers get to know. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with all the things you need and nothing you don't – 32 days of maximum adventure at minimum cost.
$1119.15 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Volcano Trail

From the laid-back vibes and waves of the Pacific Coast to tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies, take the road less travelled on this trip through Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica with other travellers your own age. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery and a chance to experience local culture with a two-night community guesthouse stay on the island of Ometepe. Enjoy a blend of public and private transportation, which not only keeps costs down but also gives you a chance to really meet the locals.
$1943.19 National Geographic Journeys

Explore Costa Rica

Costa Rica may be small but it offers big adventure. This two-week tour ventures off the beaten path to a lush and wild world. Stop in at a reforestation project, visit a sea turtle conservancy program, opt to zip-line through the jungle canopy, and have a soak in volcanic hot springs. Riding a wave of “pura vida,” experience pure travel joy.
$1263.65 Active

Costa Rica Active Adventure

Trekking, biking, horseback riding, kayaking, ziplining. Costa Rica really is the "Adventure Capital of the Americas." Thrill-seekers will find more than enough to keep themselves busy over this trip’s 13 action-packed days. After landing in San José, embark on four days of exploration around Monteverde and Arenal Volcano. Raft down the mighty Pacuare River before crossing over to our remote rainforest lodge, surrounded on all sides by the thick, enveloping jungle. End the journey by heading down to the beach at Puerto Viejo. Phew! Tired yet? No? Time to book!
