Welcome to Puntarenas
And while the polluted waters, seedy streets and slow decay will likely shape a traveler's first impression of Puntarenas, the city’s ferry terminal is a convenient way to connect to pristine beaches of southern Nicoya, and Puntarenas. It's also the jumping-off point for the almost-mystical Isla del Coco.
Travelers mainly pass through here en route to somewhere else; but if you stay overnight, you'll feel the vibe of a genuine working Tico town and find a couple of attractions.
Top experiences in Puntarenas
Amazing hotels and hostels
Puntarenas activities
Tortuga Island Cruise from San Jose
After early morning pickup at your centrally located hotel, travel 1.5 hours by comfortable coach to Puntarenas. Snack on a simple breakfast consisting of a sandwich, juice and fruit served on board the coach. In Puntarenas, board your spacious boat for a nearly 2-hour cruise to Tortuga Island, taking in the jungle-clad coast of this gorgeous archipelago as you go. Pristine white sand beaches and calm turquoise water surround Tortuga Island, making it a perfect place to swim and snorkel. With approximately five hours to spend at your leisure on the island, it’s up to you whether you want to relax, be active, or both! Sunbathe on the beach or go for a dip in the sea. Explore hiking trails or play sports on the beach. You can also choose to snorkel, kayak or take a banana boat ride for a small additional charge. While you are soaking up the tropical ambiance, your guide prepares a gourmet buffet lunch for you to snack on when you get hungry. Your lunch choices include salads, grilled fish or chicken accompanied by rice and sautéed vegetables, fresh fruits, wine, and Costa Rican coffee. A few musicians play fun beach music as you enjoy your meal. After a day in paradise, head back to San Jose, retracing your steps by boat and coach. Your tour ends when you are returned to your hotel in the evening.
6-in-1 Combo Tour: Puntarenas Highlights
Rainforest Skywalk and Tarcoles River Eco Cruise Tour
Puntarenas Highlights Shore Excursion
Tortuga Island Cruise
Board a yacht at Puntarenas and enjoy a smooth ride on the Gulf of Nicoya. Admire the beautiful archipelago and look out for the many sea birds as you cruise to Tortuga Island. The island is known for its immaculate white sandy beach and turquoise waters, making it a perfect stop for swimming and snorkeling. You will spend approximately four hours on the island, where you can enjoy different activities such as a canopy tour, walking trails, kayaking, snorkeling, swimming and beach sports. Or simply relax on the beach while your crew prepares an exquisite buffet-style lunch.
Punta Arenas Highlights Sightseeing Tour with Small Group
