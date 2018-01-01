Punta Arenas Highlights Sightseeing Tour with Small Group

It starts by going to a private area where the well-known white-faced monkeys come every day and a great chance to see wildlife at its purest state. After being enchanted by these amazing creatures, you will be taken to the “fruit towns”. An area where the sweetest and best tropical fruits are produced. Try them from the hands of smiling agricultures proud to share their crops with our visitors. The climate ranges from hot and dry (mid-November to April) to hot and humid, during the rainy season (the rest of the year). Most of these naturalist guides, the most professional in the country, have been with this company for more than 10 years. Many are specialists in birds, plant life, or archaeology. Once you try the soft and fresh tastes of the tropics you will be taken to the wild side. Getting on a safe and comfortable pontoon you will be gliding on the Tarcoles River. This well-known waterway holds the largest population of American Crocodiles in Central America. But it is not only about these fantastic dinosaurs like creatures. It is a great tour for pure naturalists, birdwatchers, and photographer. You will enjoy, among several other species of birds, herons, egrets, roseate spoonbills and other wonders like iguanas and basilisks (Named also Jesus Christ lizards for their ability to walk on water). After all this excitement, time for lunch comes in! You will try one of the best local restaurants in the coastal region. With fresh meats, vegetables and fruits your lunch will not only be nourishing but also totally delicious! And after lunch comes the shopping. The products are excellent and the prices great. Clean and well distributed, this store is diverse and the prices are affordable. And we will end the shopping going to a real Costarrican supermarket where you will be able to buy our flavored coffee. To end this great day you will be taken through the city of Puntarenas, the first port Costa Rica ever had in history, you will be taught about its traditions and its particular culture and this as well is the place where your cruise will be waiting for you. At the end of this fantastic day, you will feel like your visit to Costa Rica was much deeper and larger than one day only... for all you will see and live!