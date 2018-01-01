Tour by Sea: Johnny Cay, Cayo Aquarius ans San Andres Bay

Daily departures from 10:00 am with return between 5:00 and 6:00 pm We headed on our boat to Jhonny fell where you can enjoy its beaches and typical drinks like crazy coconut. Then we continue to the Aquarium where there is a coral reef to snorkel, see the rays and if you dare you can touch them. We continue towards the bay of San Andrés and we know the mangroves Finally we visit the starfish before returning to our departure pier. You will be accompanied by the boat driver who will let you know points of interest on the island. It is advisable to bring beach shoes, snorkel, towel and sunscreen. At the departure pier you must pay $ 5,000 of Coralina tax (not included in the value of the tour)