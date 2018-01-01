Welcome to San Andrés
Indeed, San Andrés is best appreciated outside the downtown hubbub. Whether you take a boat trip to one of the idyllic offshore cays, check out the excellent scuba-diving and snorkeling opportunities or head down the scenic 30km road encircling the rest of the island, this quirky place, where Anglo-Caribbean Raizal culture grinds up against the far more recently imported Colombian one, often manages to charm visitors in the end.
Join this 6-hour tour starting at the meeting point which is La Casa de la Cultura dock where you will join a group to take a boat trip to Johnny Cay; there we'll enjoy the beach, the incredible view of a seven color’s sea and a delicious typical lunch. Then, between 13:00 and 14:00 hrs we'll go through the island´s bay to the mangroves in Old Point. Finally, we´ll visit the aquarium islet to have a nearly contact with the stingrays of the place, here you you will be able to see beautiful, colorful fish while walking through the low waters of the sea. Bring your snorkeling gear so you get to observe all the diversity of the Caribbean ocean.
Daily departures from 10:00 am with return between 5:00 and 6:00 pm We headed on our boat to Jhonny fell where you can enjoy its beaches and typical drinks like crazy coconut. Then we continue to the Aquarium where there is a coral reef to snorkel, see the rays and if you dare you can touch them. We continue towards the bay of San Andrés and we know the mangroves Finally we visit the starfish before returning to our departure pier. You will be accompanied by the boat driver who will let you know points of interest on the island. It is advisable to bring beach shoes, snorkel, towel and sunscreen. At the departure pier you must pay $ 5,000 of Coralina tax (not included in the value of the tour)
Your journey will begin at San Andre's airport where you will take a 20 minute flight to Providencia (once you arrive you will have to pay for an entrance fee). A taxi will be expecting you to take you to your hotel. Discover by your own this beautiful island great for diving and snorkeling, you can rent a car or a scooter to visit the main golden sand beaches, if you like hiking don't have a doubt in visiting the Peak where after a 2 hour hike you will get a 360° view of the island At night go back to your hotel (Posada Miss Mary or similar) and in the morning enjoy breakfast before your taxi driver picks you up to take you back to the airport
Your private guide will pick you up at your hotel and take you on a 2.5-hour personalized tour around San Andrés Island, part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Start with a 20-minute stop at La Cueva de Morgan (Morgan’s Cave), named for Sir Henry Morgan, a pirate of the Caribbean who hid stolen treasure from Spanish galleons. Then continue westward to a natural sea pool where you can bathe for about 15 minutes with a lovely view overlooking the ‘Sea of Seven Colors.’Next, you’ll visit Hoyo Soplador, a small blow hole where sea water bursts through the coral and reaches up to 65 feet (20 meters) high. After watching this natural phenomenon on the island’s southern tip, head to the white-sand beach of South Bay and visit the village of San Luis, full of history and culture.Afterward, you’re dropped off at your hotel by private vehicle.
It is not necessary to be an experienced diver or go down several meters below the surface to marvel at the wonders of the underwater life that offers the Island of San Andrés. This glass bottom boat has been design so you can get to admire the colorful fish and the reef that surround the island. San Andrés is part of the Seaflower Biosphere Reserve which makes it one of the biggest coral reefs in America and a hots-pot for biodiversity, so if you don’t dive and you don’t want to get wet, you can’t miss the opportunity to know what this is all about!
A staff member will greet you at the airport with a nameplate and will accompany you to the transportation that will take you to your hotel either if it is located at the urban area or not. In San Andrés is mandatory to do every transfer from and to the airport in a taxi, to support the local economy. This service will provide you with assistance at your arrival and will help you skip the line. It will also assure you that what is charged is what is fair. Please be aware that only one piece of luggage is allowed during the service.