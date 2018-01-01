Private Tour: Cordoba Waterfalls Hiking Adventure

Take a break from the city for an unforgettable day of hiking through the beautiful landscape outside Armenia on this visit to the most impressive waterfalls in the coffee region. This tour begins at 7am with pickup from your hotel in Armenia, proceeding on for 45 minutes to Cordoba municipality in Quindío. In Cordoba drink a specialty cup of coffee in its scenic square that is known for its tranquility and traditional architecture while we wait for a vehicle called Yipao or Willis (Jeep) that is a typical transport of the coffee region that allows to enjoy the journey and easily overcome the difficult roads that lead to the reserve. The Yipao stops near the natural reserve and it's needed a hike for about 30 minutes heading toward the reserve headquarters where you will enjoy a farmer breakfast with scrambled eggs, arepa (is a flatbread made of ground corn), hot drinks and farmer cheese of the region. Once breakfast is finished you are ready for a 40 minutes hike throughout the forest up to this magnificent place that offers an opportunity to observe a lot of biodiversity, learn about ancient indigenous cultures and hear stories like “The tree that no longer exist”. Before arriving to this holy place you can take a moment to get a few pictures and appreciate from the distance this natural wonder. At the waterfalls it’s time to swim and relax into these clean and pure waters that really make you feel in contact with yourself and nature. Your guide will provide a local snack to help you refuel before moving on to the next waterfall. Back at the reserve headquarters you will enjoy a typical Colombian lunch like ajiaco (chicken and potato soup) or frijoles (beans) in addition to side dishes like meat, rice and salad. After your meal, take some time to admire the Coffee Cultural Landscape, surrounded by the Andean mountains views. Back to your hotel you will have a great experience in mind about the beauty of these waterfalls and a deeper sense of connection with nature. Please note: this tour involves traveling and hiking at altitudes ranging from 6,300 to 8,500 feet (1,920 to 2,600m) above sea level.