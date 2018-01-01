Welcome to Bucaramanga
Buca, as it's known to locals, was founded in 1622 and developed around what is today the Parque García Rovira, but most of its colonial architecture is long gone. Over the centuries the city center moved eastwards, and today Parque Santander is Bucaramanga's heart. Further east are newer, posh neighborhoods with hotels and nightspots.
Dubbed 'The City of Parks,' Buca has some fine green spaces and is a suitable spot to recharge your batteries. It comes to life at night, when dozens of clubs, hundreds of bars and 10 universities don their party hats.
Edna lives in Bucaramanga, know as the City of Parks. She shares an apartment with her mother Margarita, and her son Juan Pablo. She loves to spend time with people and what better way to share than over a meal and a chat about food, culture and travel! Edna believes in eating well and uses only the best ingredients in her cooking. As you enjoy traditional Colombian dishes together, you will experience the joy of dining with a Colombian mother, and learn all the secrets about the most important ingredient in her cooking - love!Juan Pablo lived overseas for several years and and perfected his English while working on a cruise ship. Edna does not speak English, so Juan Pablo will serve as your translator.