Welcome to Santa Marta
That said, following an impressive sprucing up of its colonial heart, Santa Marta has gained a bit more of its own charm, and you might well find yourself spending more time here than you imagined. The climate is hot, but the heat here is drier than in Cartagena, and the evening sea breeze keeps the city cool after dark.
Top experiences in Santa Marta
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Santa Marta activities
Shared Departure Transfer: Santa Marta Hotels to Simon Bolivar International Airport
Enjoy a hassle-free departure transfer from your Santa Marta hotel to Simon Bolivar International Airport (SMR). This one-way shared transportation service will take you by shuttle directly to the airport. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Santa Marta accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver, ensuring that you reach your destination on time.
One-Way Transfer to Cartagena from Santa Marta
Your one-way transfer to Cartagena begins with convenient pickup at your Santa Marta hotel. After settling into your comfortable coach, head south along Santa Marta Bay with your experienced driver.Your journey follows coastal route 90, which passes through Ciénaga and traverses an isthmus to take you past the small town of Pueblo Viejo, situated between the picturesque Ciénaga Grande de Santa Marta marsh and the Caribbean Sea. As you cross narrow La Barra channel, admire the beautiful panoramic seascapes outside the coach’s large windows. Then travel through the town of Barranquilla and continue on route 90A along the coast until you reach Cartagena, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel. During the journey, your driver will stop occasionally at scenic spots so you can take photos and stretch your legs.
Ciudad Perdida: 4- or 5-Day Trek from Santa Marta
Each tour group is limited to 11 people, providing a small-group experience with your guide. The pace at which you trek and how much downtime you have depends on which option you book — the 4-day option is harder work, essentially, than the 5-day options. The total trekking distance is 29 miles (47 km) round-trip from El Mamey, a small town you’ll be driven to from Santa Marta. You'll spend each night at one of three camps, which have bathrooms and showers, and you will sleep in beds or in hammocks. Swimming is often possible in the river and natural pools during treks and at the camps.All meals are typical Colombian fare; expect meat, rice and either beans, potatoes or yuca (a potato-like root vegetable) for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is recommended that you bring a book and a deck of cards to fill downtime you have at the camps. Make sure you bring good hiking shoes, mosquito repellant, sunscreen, a hat and a refillable water bottle. You may also want to pack a flashlight, a roll of toilet paper, small snacks and hand sanitizer. Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the trek.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Simon Bolivar International Airport to Santa Marta Hotels
Book a stress-free airport arrival transfer from Simon Bolivar International Airport (SMR) to your Santa Marta hotel. Meet your professional English-speaking driver curbside and avoid the hassle of long taxi lines. This convenient one-way shared transfer delivers you to your accommodation with ease. When making a booking, please advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Be sure to book your airport departure transfer for your return trip!
Santa Marta Sightseeing Tour
After pickup from your hotel in Santa Marta, depart by coach for La Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, located about 20 minutes away. With your guide, tour the grounds of this 17th-century hacienda, famous as the site where Simón Bolívar died in 1830. As you view the Altar of the Homeland and the Altar of the Fatherland, each memorializing Bolívar — called 'El Libertador' (The Liberator) — learn how the military and political revolutionary led Colombia and neighboring Latin American countries to independence from Spanish rule. See the flags of the Americas on display in the Plaza de Banderas before visiting La Quinta’s botanical gardens. Here, you’ll find ancient trees and more than 150 plant species on display, including varieties of orchid, cacti, fruit trees, mangrove and medicinal plants. You may even observe animals living in this natural habitat, such as iguanas, parrots, hawks and hummingbirds.Re-board your coach and continue to Taganga, a town situated on the Caribbean coast about 3 miles (5 km) north of Santa Marta. Legendary for its sunsets, scuba diving and gourmet restaurants — as well as venues for dancing the rumba — this typical fishing village provides a base for the nearby Sierra and Tayrona national parks. After a walk around town with your guide, drive to Santa Marta and view a monument to Carlos Valderrama. This 22-foot (6-meter) bronze statue, erected outside Eduardo Santos Stadium, commemorates the famous soccer champion, who played for Colombia’s national football team in the 1990s. Finally, you’ll visit the Bay of Santa Marta to take in the gorgeous views before your guide drops you off at your hotel.
Crystal Beach and Tayrona National Park Day Trip from Santa Marta
Your tour from Santa Marta begins with the approximate 1-hour drive to Tayrona National Natural Park with your guide. One of Colombia’s most popular national parks, Tayrona is spread across 7,410 acres (3,000 hectares) of sea and 29,650 acres (12,000 hectares) of land in the rainforest-clad foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. As you explore the park, keep your eyes and ears open for native wildlife, from howler monkeys to deer to bats. Or maybe you’ll see one of the 300+ bird species, such as condors and white eagles.After exploring the park, jump on a van and head to Neguanje Beach where you will board a boat toward Crystal Beach. After a 20-minute ride, arrive to the beautiful beach which offers soft white sand and great snorkeling opportunities. Put on a snorkel and mask (own expense), and jump in the turquoise water to start searching for local marine life like dolphins, turtles and crustaceans. If you’re not lucky enough to spot one of these underwater favorites, you’ll still see some of the 200+ species of sponge that live among the coral reef. Take a break from snorkeling to enjoy lunch near the beach (own expense). After snorkeling, relax for a bit on the beach before being returned to Santa Marta.