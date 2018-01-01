Welcome to Leticia
The capital city of the Amazonas province, Leticia is the largest city for hundreds of kilometers and yet still looks and feels very much like the small frontier town it is. Located on the Amazon River where Colombia, Brazil and Peru meet, Leticia is some 800km from the nearest Colombian highway, but despite this distance it's a bustling, thoroughly Colombian place, though Brazilian and Peruvian influences can be felt throughout the town too.
Notwithstanding oppressive heat, stultifying humidity and ferocious mosquitoes, Leticia makes a pleasant base for exploring the rest of the Amazon, though it cannot be stressed enough that the town is no destination in itself. While you'll normally find yourself spending plenty of time here between journeys into the rainforest, a visit to Leticia is no substitute for the Amazon proper, so be sure to use it as a stepping-stone into the magical selva beyond.
