Welcome to Leticia

The capital city of the Amazonas province, Leticia is the largest city for hundreds of kilometers and yet still looks and feels very much like the small frontier town it is. Located on the Amazon River where Colombia, Brazil and Peru meet, Leticia is some 800km from the nearest Colombian highway, but despite this distance it's a bustling, thoroughly Colombian place, though Brazilian and Peruvian influences can be felt throughout the town too.

