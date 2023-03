The only surviving Ming dynasty Bai Buddhist temple, this small but well-preserved shrine features five golden Buddhas that people come from far and wide to see. The temple served as a government office during the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and '70s, which is why it avoided being desecrated and remains in such good condition – there are some fantastic old murals. Free performances of traditional Dongjing temple music (11am, 2pm and 3pm) are worth planning a visit around.