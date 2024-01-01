Ouyang House

Yunnan

Constructed in the late Qing dynasty, this courtyard home is a superb example of three-in-one Bai folk architecture, in which one wall protected three yards/residences. Sadly, most of it is currently closed to the public – people still live here – although for a small fee you can poke your head inside for a quick look.

  • Shíbǎoshān

    Shíbǎoshān

    2.75 MILES

    Wandering anywhere along the forested trails and stone pathways throughout Shibao Mountain makes for a pleasant day trip out of Shaxi, but the real…

  • Xìngjiào Sì

    Xìngjiào Sì

    0.08 MILES

    The only surviving Ming dynasty Bai Buddhist temple, this small but well-preserved shrine features five golden Buddhas that people come from far and wide…

  • Three Terraced Pavilion

    Three Terraced Pavilion

    0.09 MILES

    This pavilion is notable for its prominent theatrical stage (古戏台, gǔxìtái), a real rarity in rural Yunnan: check out the dragon and phoenix ceiling mural…

