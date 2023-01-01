Ruili Market

This is one of the most colourful and fun markets in all Yunnan, with a real swirl of ethnicities, including Dai, Jingpo, Han and Burmese, as well as the odd Bangladeshi and Pakistani trader. Get here in the morning, when the stalls are lined with Burmese smokes, tofu wrapped in banana leaves, freshly made noodles, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals from Thailand, clothes – you name it.

It’s also a good place to grab a meal at one of the many snack stalls, or just to order a coffee and watch the crowds that come and go.