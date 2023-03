This is Ruili’s oldest stupa, dating back to the middle of the Tang dynasty. It's about 8km southwest of town in the village of Jiexiang (姐相, Jiěxiāng).

On the old highway west out of Ruili look out for a turn on the right side marked as Huyu (户育, Hùyù), 200m before a Sai Jing Petrol Station (赛静加油站, Sàijìng Jiāyóuzhàn). Turn right and follow the narrow paved road through the fields.