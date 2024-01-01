A few kilometres to the east of Ruili on the road to Wanding is the Golden Pagoda, a small structure that dates back 200 years. Bus 5 comes here from central Ruili.
3.37 MILES
This is one of the most colourful and fun markets in all Yunnan, with a real swirl of ethnicities, including Dai, Jingpo, Han and Burmese, as well as the…
10.34 MILES
This is Ruili’s oldest stupa, dating back to the middle of the Tang dynasty. It's about 8km southwest of town in the village of Jiexiang (姐相, Jiěxiāng).
3.34 MILES
This pagoda is on the southwestern outskirts of Ruili on the main road. An attractive stupa set in a temple courtyard, it was established to mark the…
6.81 MILES
Hansha Zhuang Temple is an impressive wooden structure with a few resident monks and a brilliant golden roof. It’s about 5km southwest of Ruili, set a…
2.97 MILES
Ruili’s jade market is the centre of town in all senses. Burmese jade sellers run some of the shops here and for a moment you may even forget you are…
