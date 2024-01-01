Golden Pagoda

Yunnan

A few kilometres to the east of Ruili on the road to Wanding is the Golden Pagoda, a small structure that dates back 200 years. Bus 5 comes here from central Ruili.

  • Ruili Market

    Ruili Market

    3.37 MILES

    This is one of the most colourful and fun markets in all Yunnan, with a real swirl of ethnicities, including Dai, Jingpo, Han and Burmese, as well as the…

  • Léizàngxiāng

    Léizàngxiāng

    10.34 MILES

    This is Ruili’s oldest stupa, dating back to the middle of the Tang dynasty. It's about 8km southwest of town in the village of Jiexiang (姐相, Jiěxiāng).

  • Golden Duck Pagoda

    Golden Duck Pagoda

    3.34 MILES

    This pagoda is on the southwestern outskirts of Ruili on the main road. An attractive stupa set in a temple courtyard, it was established to mark the…

  • Hansha Zhuang Temple

    Hansha Zhuang Temple

    6.81 MILES

    Hansha Zhuang Temple is an impressive wooden structure with a few resident monks and a brilliant golden roof. It’s about 5km southwest of Ruili, set a…

  • Jade Market

    Jade Market

    2.97 MILES

    Ruili’s jade market is the centre of town in all senses. Burmese jade sellers run some of the shops here and for a moment you may even forget you are…

