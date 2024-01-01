Museum of Dongba Culture

Lijiang

LoginSave

The Museum of Dongba Culture houses displays on Naxi dress and culture, Dongba pictographic script, Lijiang's old town and the dubious claim that the region is the 'real' Shangri-la; it's worth a visit if you're passing by. Find it just outside Black Dragon Pool Park's northern entrance.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • China, Yunnan province, Lijiang, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO, Black Dragon Pool and Jade Drag

    Black Dragon Pool Park

    0.27 MILES

    On the northern edge of town is Black Dragon Pool Park; the view from here of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain is an obligatory photo stop in southwestern China…

  • Lijiang Old Town

    Lijiang Old Town

    0.91 MILES

    The old town is centred on busy and touristy Old Market Square, with the Waterwheel defining the northern edge and the lively Zhongyi Market marking the…

  • Dabaoji Palace

    Dabaoji Palace

    4.71 MILES

    The main historical draw of Baisha is the impressive collection of frescoes located inside the small complex, the earliest of which date to 1385. In…

  • Lion Hill

    Lion Hill

    1.11 MILES

    Towering over the west side of Lijiang's Old Town, Lion Hill's 23 hectares of park land are a pleasant diversion. The obvious high point is the panoramic…

  • Viewpoint

    Viewpoint

    24.08 MILES

    Vantage point over Tiger Leaping Gorge.

  • Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, Lijiang, Yunnan - stock photo The Peak of the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain (Yulong Mountain) in Lijiang, Yunnan, China

    Jade Dragon Snow Mountain

    14.7 MILES

    Jade Dragon Snow Mountain soars to some 5596m, and the massif's thirteen peaks dominate the skyline of the surrounding regions. Undeniably beautiful, the…

  • Jade Peak Monastery

    Jade Peak Monastery

    7.46 MILES

    This small peaceful monastery at the foot of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain was established in 1756. Once home to Kublai Khan during his military travels…

  • Tea Horse Road Museum

    Tea Horse Road Museum

    1.66 MILES

    Exhibits here are heavy on artefacts and historic photos of the Tea Horse Road era, but light on English signage. The main reason to visit is the building…

View more attractions

Nearby Lijiang attractions

1. Black Dragon Pool Park

0.27 MILES

On the northern edge of town is Black Dragon Pool Park; the view from here of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain is an obligatory photo stop in southwestern China…

2. Dongba Cultural Institute

0.35 MILES

The Dongba Cultural Institute is part of a renovated complex on the hillside north of the old town. Here you can see Naxi cultural artefacts and scrolls…

3. Waterwheel

0.76 MILES

This wooden waterwheel is a popular photo op.

4. Lijiang Old Town

0.91 MILES

The old town is centred on busy and touristy Old Market Square, with the Waterwheel defining the northern edge and the lively Zhongyi Market marking the…

6. Lion Hill

1.11 MILES

Towering over the west side of Lijiang's Old Town, Lion Hill's 23 hectares of park land are a pleasant diversion. The obvious high point is the panoramic…

7. Puxian Temple

1.16 MILES

This pleasant little temple at the heart of the old town is among the best-preserved in Lijiang. Look for signs off of Chongren Alley near the Wanzi…

8. Wàngǔ Lóu

1.17 MILES

At the peak of the park atop Lion Hill – views of Lijiang from here are unbeatable. Take a moment as well to admire the 1st-floor reproductions of Dongba…