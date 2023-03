The main historical draw of Baisha is the impressive collection of frescoes located inside the small complex, the earliest of which date to 1385. In addition to those that line the walls of the palace, look for those in the Liuli Temple (琉璃殿, Liúlí Diàn) and Dading Pavilion (大定阁, Dàdìng Gé), which are inside the same complex.