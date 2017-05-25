Private Highlight of Lijiang Day Trip

In the morning, you will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Lijiang at 8am. It will take about 60km from Lijiang to First Bend on the Yangtze River. It has the amazing gorge scenery, and the Iron Chain Bridge in the Stone Drum town. The village of Stone Drum got its name from a large, cylindrical, marble tablet shaped like a drum. The scenery is magnificent as the road running through the Lijiang valley which is filled with wheat fields and drying haystacks.After that ,you`ll enjoy an authentic Chinese lunch in the restaurant. Continue to drive another 40 km and you will arrive Tiger Leaping Gorge, the deepest gorge in the world. With 34 rapids of the Yangtze River, it is called the Jinsha, it is because there is rumor to say that you are able to find gold in the river. In the upper part of Tiger Leaping Gorge, you can walk about 2.6km to Tiger Leaping Rock. It is a nice walking along the Jinsha River and Marble trail, the view is breathtaking. In the afternoon, you will head to Black Dragon Pond Park and Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture. Black Dragon Pond Park is a famous pond in the scenic Jade Spring Park (Yu Quan Gong Yuan) located at the foot of Elephant Hill, a short walk north of the Old Town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, China. It was built in 1737 during the Qing dynasty and offers a spectacular view of the region's tallest mountain, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, over its white marble bridge. At the Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture, you can learn Naxi pictograph character and explore the rich Naxi minority culture in the museum. If you want, you can also attend the Naxi Orchestral and Show in Dongba Palace(at your own expense). Your tour will end by dropping you off at your centrally located hotel in Lijiang.