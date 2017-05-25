Welcome to Lìjiāng
But remember the 80/20 rule: 80% of the tourists will be in 20% of the places. Get up early enough and you can often beat the crowds. And when they do appear, that’s the cue to hop on a bike and cycle out to one of the nearby villages.
Top experiences in Lìjiāng
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Lìjiāng activities
Private Lijiang City Day Tour of Lijiang Old Town, Black Dragon Pool, Dongba Culture Museum and Lion Hill
Your guide and driver will pick you up in your Lijiang Hotel at 8am.After a short drive, you’ll start your memorable Lijiang tour from Lijiang Ancient Town. Enjoy a panoramic view of this fascinating old city from Wangu Tower, the landmark building of Lijiang. This pure wood building was built at 33 meters tall on the top of Lion Hill where you could also overlook Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the distance. Then, followed a trip to Mu’s Residence - the “Forbidden City” of Lijiang to appreciate Naxi people’s brilliant culture and fine arts.After lunch, continue your visit to Black Dragon Pool Park and the Naxi Dongba Culture Museum where you can learn Naxi pictograph character and explore the rich Naxi minority culture in the museum.At the end, your guide will transfer you back to your hotel.
Private Highlight of Lijiang Day Trip
In the morning, you will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Lijiang at 8am. It will take about 60km from Lijiang to First Bend on the Yangtze River. It has the amazing gorge scenery, and the Iron Chain Bridge in the Stone Drum town. The village of Stone Drum got its name from a large, cylindrical, marble tablet shaped like a drum. The scenery is magnificent as the road running through the Lijiang valley which is filled with wheat fields and drying haystacks.After that ,you`ll enjoy an authentic Chinese lunch in the restaurant. Continue to drive another 40 km and you will arrive Tiger Leaping Gorge, the deepest gorge in the world. With 34 rapids of the Yangtze River, it is called the Jinsha, it is because there is rumor to say that you are able to find gold in the river. In the upper part of Tiger Leaping Gorge, you can walk about 2.6km to Tiger Leaping Rock. It is a nice walking along the Jinsha River and Marble trail, the view is breathtaking. In the afternoon, you will head to Black Dragon Pond Park and Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture. Black Dragon Pond Park is a famous pond in the scenic Jade Spring Park (Yu Quan Gong Yuan) located at the foot of Elephant Hill, a short walk north of the Old Town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, China. It was built in 1737 during the Qing dynasty and offers a spectacular view of the region's tallest mountain, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, over its white marble bridge. At the Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture, you can learn Naxi pictograph character and explore the rich Naxi minority culture in the museum. If you want, you can also attend the Naxi Orchestral and Show in Dongba Palace(at your own expense). Your tour will end by dropping you off at your centrally located hotel in Lijiang.
One day Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Tour with Impression Lijiang show
Pick you up from hotel on departure time, then drive to sightsee Ganhaizi Meadow and to visit Glacial Park in the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and watch Impression Lijiang Show. --Ganhaizi Meadow, 25 kilometers away from the city town of Lijiang. The grassland here, looks like a carpet, spreads its way from the foot of the snow mountain to the distant horizon. The Dry Sea Meadow is located at the east side of the Yulong Snow Mountain. It’s the closest and best place to get a full view of the Yulong Snow Mountain at such a high altitude. --Glacier Park is situated in Jade Dragon Snow Mountain,which is a holy mountain for the local Naxi people and now is a famous scenic spot for sightseeing, mountaineering, skiing, exploration, scientific research and taking holiday After lunch at a local restaurant. then visit Baisha Murals, Baisha Village and Baisha Naxi Embroidery Institute. --Baisha Murals, The notable Baisha Murals are the cultural outcome of the local Naxi nationality. The painting project has lasted for 300 years from the Ming Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty. During the end of the Ming and the early period of Qing, it was the heyday of Lijiang murals. In 1996, Baisha Murals were announced as a Key Cultural Relics Protection Site of China. Transfer you back to your hotel after the whole day tour.
4 Days Shangri-La Circle Tour and Three Parallel Rivers Adventure Start from Shangrila
Day 1 - Shangri La - DeqinOur driver and tour guide will pick you up at 8am from your hotel, drive 6 to 7 hours to Deqin County (3400m altitude) which is 187km away from Zhongdian through Baimang Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, you will be able to view Baimang Snow Mountain if the weather is clear, pass the top part of today at 4292m altitude at 156km. After traversing mountain ranges, you will make a short stop and have lunch at Benzilan town, take some shots on the first bend of Jinsha(Yangtze) River, Dongzhulin monastery and Baima (white horse) Snow Mountain. The view along the way is fantastic with different kinds of trees, streams down the valley, prayer flags and stupas, and Tibetan villages.Stay at Feilaisi(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 2 - Feilaisi-Meili Snow Mountain-CizhongEnjoy the sunrise view of Meili Snow Mountain, visit Mekong Grand Canyon between Baima Snow Mountain and Meili Snow Mountain; trek 2 hours to visit Mingyong Glaciers and Mingyong Village.After lunch,drive to Cizhong Village and visit Cizhong Catholic Church.Stay at Cizhong Village(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 3 - Cizhong-Weixi-TachengDrive to Tacheng and visit Tacheng National Snub-nosed Monkey Park and Lisu ethnic villages.Stay at Tacheng Town(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 4 - Tacheng-Shigu-Tiger Leaping Gorge-LijiangDrive along the Yangtze River to Shigu Old Town, visit the First Bend of Yangtze River;Drive to visit Tiger Leaping Gorge;Drive to Lijiang.Drop you to Lijiang Airport. Service ends.
1 Day Private Golf Tour at Lijiang Old Town International Golf Club with Sightseeing
In the morning, you will head to scenic Black Dragon Pool and Dongba Museum to explore rich Naxi ethnic minority culture. Black Dragon Pool is the main origin of Yushui River which runs through Lijiang Old Town. Locals believe that the gods of the Naxi people are living in the chestnut woods, beside the mouth of springs, behind the carved doors, and below the bridges.In the afternoon, you will play a round of golf at Lijiang Old Town International Golf Club, which is located at about 8 Km away from Lijiang Old Town at the foot of Wenbishan Peak and in the front of Wenhai Lake facing Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. It is designed by Joe Bringer, a famous designer from the USA. The club features an international standard par 72, 18-hole golf course with 7,661 yards of fairway. There is also a 38-tee lighted driving range for evenings.
Private trip to the First Bend of the Yangtze River Ancient Town Shigu and Tiger Leaping Gorge from Lijiang
Tour Guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel at 8am after your eat breakfast, then drive around 1.5 hours for the first stop: The First Bend of Yangtze River: The Yangtze River Bend, as its name denotes, is the spot where the south running river suddenly turns northward due to changes in the shape of the nearby mountain ranges which form a mammoth V shape at this spot. The second sport is Town Shigu. Town Shigu is one of the most famous ancient town at the river bank of the upper reaches of Yangtze River. As there is a drum-shaped stone tablet carved with white marble, hence the source for name of the town. The diameter of the stone tablet is 1.5 m and the thickness is 0.7 m. It is said that if the society is unrest, the drum will go crazy, but when the society is peaceful again, the drum will close. Lunch time, you might enjoy your food at local restaurants. After lunch, you will visit Tiger Leaping Gorge, which is one of deepest gorge in the world, you might feel the power of nature, we spend 1 hour in Tiger Leaping Gorge and drive 1.5 hours back to Lijiang for your hotel.