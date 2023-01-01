Founded by Rinchen Zangpo in the 10th century, Thöling Monastery was once Ngari’s most important monastic complex. Atisha stayed here for three years during the second diffusion of Buddhism in Tibet. It was still functioning exactly 1000 years later in 1966 when the Red Guards took a sledgehammer to the chapel’s magnificent western Tibetan–style interiors. Three main buildings survive within the monastery walls.

Don't miss the lovely series of chörtens, mani walls and open views across the Sutlej Valley just north of the monastery.