Chapel of the Prefect

This small building was a private shrine for Tsaparang’s prefect or regent. The caretaker has named it the ‘Drölma Lhakhang’ after his own sculpture of Drölma (Tara) displayed here. The exuberant wall murals date from the 16th century, by which time the style evinced in other Tsaparang murals was in decline.

The murals include fantastic multicoloured images of elephants, Garuda-people, hermits and doglike snow lions, among others. The main mural on the back wall shows Sakyamuni flanked by Tsongkhapa and Atisha (Jowe-je). Small figures of the Buddha’s disciples stand beside him.