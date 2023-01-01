A few steps east of the Thöling Monastery compound in Zanda is the recently restored Serkhang chörten. A similar chörten stands in total isolation just to the west of the town. To the north, between the monastic compound and the cliff-face that falls away to the Sutlej River below are two long lines of miniature chörtens. The area is superbly photogenic at dusk, when locals do a kora of the complex.

To join the kora look for the trail leading off the road a couple of hundred metres west of the Thöling Monastery main gate.