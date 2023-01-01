This Gelugpa monastery, dating to 1595, is home to 40 monks and nuns and is worth a visit if you have a couple of spare hours in Pasho. There's a daily 7am prayer meeting that's open to visitors and debating is held most days at 6pm, except on the 10th and 25th days of the Tibetan month.

The renovated central chapel holds the throne of the Pakhpala, a religious leader based in Chamdo's Chambaling Monastery, the fourth of whom built Nera and whose current incarnation is a government minister that paid for the restoration of Neru. To the right of the main chapel is the funeral chörten of the monastery’s last trulku (incarnate lama) and the back room has a large seated Jampa (Maitreya) statue made by craftsmen from Chamdo. The top floor contains a gönkhang (protector chapel) loaded with old Khampa weaponry. The monastery is a 25-minute walk from Pasho along a winding road leading north from the town centre and across a river bridge.