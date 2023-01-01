Today the Nyingmapa school Dola Gompa Monastery is home to 32 monks and nuns. The older lower chapel dates to the 9th century, but was undergoing a complete renovation when we visited. The area is surrounded by chörtens and ancient yak-hide prayer wheels, and is a great place to meet local pilgrims. A popular kora (pilgrim circuit) leads up the mountainside to a plateau and then descends west to Pasho town, with fine views of the arid valley.

The leisurely half-day kora is chock-a-block with jovial pilgrims during the Saga Dawa festival. The monastery is located about 4km east of Pasho, directly beside the main highway.