This white chörten just outside and below Mindroling Monastery was constructed in 2000 with Taiwanese funds. It replaces an original 13-storey chörten destroyed in the Cultural Revolution, though the fantastic paintings along the internal kora appear much older than they are. It’s possible to climb past the ground-floor statue of Jampa to its six upper floors, well recommend if for nothing else than the views of the surrounding monastery from the rooftop walkway.