Shartse Tratsang is one of several renovated kangtsang (residences) that offer the opportunity to meet the local monks away from the tourist trail. In the early afternoon (1.30pm to 3pm), listen out for debating in the enclosed debating courtyard to the south. Nearby is the interesting Barkhang, or printing press, where you can watch block printing taking place. Also here is a second debating courtyard and the Changtse Tratsang, with its impressive main prayer hall.