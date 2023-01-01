South of the New Summer Palace is an artificial lake commissioned by the eighth Dalai Lama. The only pavilion open here at the time of research was the personal retreat of the 13th Dalai Lama in the southwestern corner, featuring a library, a thousand-armed Chenresig statue, and a stuffed tiger in the corner! Pilgrims walk around the Mongolian-style cairn of stones to the left of the building. The seats overlooking the duck pond offer a wonderful spot for a picnic.