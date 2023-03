On the northern side of the small hill Parma Ri is the Gesar Ling, a Chinese construction dating back to 1793. It is the only Chinese-style temple in Lhasa. The main red-walled temple has a statue of Guandi, the Chinese God of War, while a separate yellow chapel holds the Tibetan equivalent, the mythical warrior Gesar, along with statues of Jampelyang, Chana Dorje (Vajrapani) and Chenresig.