Seralung was built in 1728 to atone for a war against Ladakh. The most revered image is the central Jowo Katasapani; to the right is a statue of Kunchog Thinley Zangpo, the Drigung master who ordered the construction of the monastery. Pilgrims buy packets of sand, soda and dried Manasarovar fish to take back to their families as blessings. Climb the prayer-flag-lined hill to the south for fabulous views over the lake towards 7728m Gurla Mandata.