Located 33km south of Darchen, Chiu (Sparrow) Monastery enjoys a fabulous location atop a craggy hill overlooking Lake Manasarovar. The monastery name comes from the story that Guru Rinpoche was guided here by a sparrow before staying for seven days. The main chapel contains the meditation cave and stone footprint of Guru Rinpoche, but most people focus on the lake views and the winding stone staircases of this fairy tale–like structure. On a clear day Mt Kailash looms dramatically to the north.

A short kora (pilgrim circuit) leads to a second chapel with a fine block print in the corner.