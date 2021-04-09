Gongga Shan (7556m; 贡嘎山; Gòng gā shān), also known locally as Minya Konka, is the highest mountain in Sichuan and the third highest mountain in the world outside of the Himalaya. It sits at the centre of a dense cluster of snowy peaks and is considered one of the holiest mountains in Tibet. It's also one of the most dangerous. So far only 24 people have stood on the mountains summit while 37 have died trying. While we don't suggest you try climbing it we do suggest you trek around its base and explore its side valleys. It's one of the most scenically impressive areas in the entire Tibetan plateau.