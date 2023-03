This temple is the tomb of local boy Zhang Fei, a respected general during the kingdom of Shu and hero of the Three Kingdoms epics, who administered the kingdom from here until his murder in the year 221. The interesting complex consists of four courtyards and a number of Ming-era halls and other structures. In the centre of the complex is Zhang Fei's tomb, topped with a statue of the man himself and two demons.

It’s on Xi Jie, a continuation of Wumiao Jie.