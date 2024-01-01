Feng Shui Museum

Sichuan

This museum includes a model of the town, illustrating its feng-shui-inspired design. While English explanations are limited, a helpful English-speaking guide is available if you make an advance reservation. It’s in the same building as Tianyi Youth Hotel on Dadong Jie, and is free to enter for hotel guests.

