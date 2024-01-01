This museum includes a model of the town, illustrating its feng-shui-inspired design. While English explanations are limited, a helpful English-speaking guide is available if you make an advance reservation. It’s in the same building as Tianyi Youth Hotel on Dadong Jie, and is free to enter for hotel guests.
Feng Shui Museum
Sichuan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.47 MILES
This temple is the tomb of local boy Zhang Fei, a respected general during the kingdom of Shu and hero of the Three Kingdoms epics, who administered the…
0.4 MILES
The best-preserved Qing-era imperial examination hall in China, with a number of in-character actors on hand to pose for photographs. The museum shows the…
0.11 MILES
Originally constructed in 1371 and renovated in 1767, the current version of Jinping Gate is a 2010 rebuild. Join art students sketching from the top and…
0.07 MILES
Peer out across the rooftops of old town Langzhong and beyond the river to Jinping Hill from the top of Huáguāng Lóu, a multilayered wedding-cake tower,…
0.45 MILES
Considered an essential element of the feng shui balance of ancient Langzhong and holy to Taoists, Jinping is dotted with pavilions, temples and caves. To…
0.42 MILES
For bird’s-eye views of the city’s rooftops and lanes, climb to the top of Zhōngtiān Lóu, a 2006 rebuild on the way to Zhang Fei Temple in the centre of…
1.07 MILES
There’s some good exploring to be done across the river, southeast of the old town. At the foot of one hill, and among other Buddhist statuary and caves,…
0.31 MILES
Dioramas inside this recreation of a Shu-era government office depict scenes of legal hearings, officials' lives and feudal-era prisons alongside captions…
