Paoma Shan

Paoma Shān is the famed mountain of the Kāngdìng Qíng Gē ('Kangding Love Song'), one of China's most enduring folk songs, and will appeal the most to those who are familiar with the ditty. It's an easy ascent on foot, or take the cable car halfway up for excellent views of the town and surrounding peaks and valleys. You have to pay to go all the way up the stepped path, past ribbons of prayer flags and the Pǎomǎ Sì.

To walk up, find the path just above the left-most hall of Guānyīn Sì or up a small staircase just north of the cable car and across the street from 2 Paomashan Nanlu (跑马山南路2号).