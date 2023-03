Closed at the time of research for renovations, this museum next to the Paoma Shan cable-car entrance is housed inside an impressive bēng-kē-style (崩柯) structure (three-storey structures with split-log and packed-earth walls). Exhibits survey the Kham's rich heritage from the garb of regional tribes to thangka (sacred paintings), and a sky-burial horn fashioned from a teenage girl's femur.