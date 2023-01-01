Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art

Nonprofit MOCA Shanghai has an all-glass home to maximise natural sunlight (when it cuts through the clouds), a tip-top location in People’s Park and a fresh approach to exhibiting contemporary artwork. Exhibits are temporary only; check the website to see what’s on – the shows can be underwhelming, so choose carefully. On the top floor is a light-filled restaurant and bar with a terrace; there's a ¥20 discount for ticket holders.