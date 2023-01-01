Occupying the site of the colonial racetrack (which became a holding camp during WWII), People’s Park is the city centre's green refuge. It's home to the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art, the Shanghai History Museum, pond-side bar Barbarossa and a small children's fairground, and is overlooked by the towering form of Tomorrow Square, and the art deco classic Park Hotel.

From noon on Sundays (and some Saturdays) it's the site of the Shanghai marriage market.

If you’re in Shanghai in June, join the photographers ringing the gorgeous pink lotuses that flower in the pond.