Rockbund Art Museum

Housed in the magnificent former Royal Asiatic Society building (1932) – once Shanghai's first museum – this world-class gallery behind the Bund focuses on contemporary Chinese and international art, with rotating exhibits year-round and no permanent collection. One of the city’s top modern-art venues, the building's interior and exterior are both sublime. Check out the unique art deco eight-sided bāguà (trigram) windows at the front, a fetching synthesis of Western modernist styling and traditional Chinese design.

The interior is all textbook deco lines and curves, including the fine staircase. Head to the rooftop terrace for excellent views, despite the hulking form of the Peninsula Hotel blocking out much of Lujiazui. Admission includes a free coffee from the top-floor cafe.