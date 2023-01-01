Yuanmingyuan Road

Like a smaller, more condensed version of the Bund, the pedestrianised, cobblestone Yuanmingyuan Rd is lined with a mishmash of colonial architecture. Running parallel with the Bund, just one block back, the road features some fine examples of renovated red-brick and stone buildings dating from the 1900s. Look for the art deco YWCA building (No 133) and Chinese Baptist Publication building (No 209), the ornate 1907 red-brick Panama Legation building (No 97) and the 1927 neoclassical Lyceum building.