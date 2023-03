The original British Consulate was one of the first foreign buildings to go up in Shanghai in 1852, though it was destroyed in a fire and replaced with the current structure in 1873. Now renovated, it is used as a financiers' club and restaurant, No 1 Waitanyuan, which serves high tea. Also within the grounds are the former Consul’s Residence (1884) – now a flagship Patek Philippe store – and several century-old magnolia trees.