Shanghai Science & Technology Museum

You need to do a huge amount of walking to get around this seriously spaced-out museum and some of it is pretty dated, but there are some fascinating exhibits. Kids will love the Robot World section with everything from relentless Rubik’s-cube-solving robots to mechanical archers. There's even the chance to take penalty kicks against a computerised goalkeeper.

Four theatres (two IMAX, one 4D and one outer space) show themed films throughout the day (tickets ¥20 to ¥40; 15 to 40 minutes). When you need a break, there’s a decent food court for lunch.