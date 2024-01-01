Sunny Beach

Shanghai Old City

Life’s a beach, even in the middle of Shanghai. If the sun comes out, pop down to this small but amusing artificial strip of sand right by the river and north of the Cool Docks. There you'll find a backdrop of Lujiazui, a limited bar, deckchairs, beach volleyball and Frisbee. Keep your expectations fairly low.

