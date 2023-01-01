Fazangjiang Temple

This simple but very active temple is curiously accessed from the west, rather than the south, where the entrance to Buddhist temples usually lies. The restored main hall encloses a large modern statue of Sakyamuni, seated atop a lily between two walls glinting with gilded luóhàn (arhats).

Other lesser halls shelter a trinity of golden Buddhist effigies and there's a small shrine to the Buddhist god of the underworld, Dizang Wang. A handy vegetarian restaurant (open 9am to 9pm) is right next door for karmic sustenance.