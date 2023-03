Dating from 1815, this pavilion contains the only preserved section of the 5km-long city walls. Also within the pavilion is a small Guandi temple, which found a new calling as a factory during the Cultural Revolution. In the middle sits the fiery-faced Guandi, with an equally fierce God of Wealth to his left and Yuexia Laoren (月下老人) to his right.

You can climb up to the restored battlements. A small calligraphy museum is adjoined to the pavilion.