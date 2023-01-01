Starbucks Reserve Roastery

Until 2019, this was the largest Starbucks store on the planet, with 30,000ft of space built in the shape of a giant coffee bean. The Tokyo store eventually superseded Shanghai's store, but it's still worth a look. Museum-like exhibits demonstrate the journey from crop to cup. Watch mini-factory scenes, coffee grounds whizzing along see-through ceiling pipes and beans being sorted into enormous vats. Lots of copper coffee memorabilia from throughout the ages is on display.

As to be expected, you can grab a cup of rather expensive coffee (from ¥35) here.